Hulk Hogan on Booing Fans: ‘I’d Rather Be Booed Than Forgotten’

A Complex Legacy Acknowledged

Hulk Hogan addressed the polarized public reception he continues to receive, speaking candidly on The Ariel Helwani Show about his relationship with the fans and media in 2025.

“They’re still nipping at my heels,” Hogan said. “I can go out and get booed in LA… The Rock gets booed, Cena gets booed. But when I get booed, there’s a whole different reaction media-wise.”

He sees the reaction—good or bad—as a sign of relevance.

“For those that are on the team and riding the train to the station, that’s great. For the haters, there’s nothing I can do except keep proving by my actions that I’m still in the game.”

Still Moving Forward

Now 71 and recovering from numerous surgeries, Hogan says the criticism doesn’t faze him.

“Even in the 80s, I was the guy everyone tried to knock off the top spot. I’ll trade that any day for being forgotten.” “I’m just like an old scarred-up seal,” he added. “Most people relate to that. They’ve made mistakes too. I’m still here, still pushing forward.”

No Illusions About the Past

Hogan acknowledges that some of the boos are personal, not just aimed at a character.

“It’s all the above—character, professional, personal,” he said. “There are WWE guys who’ve had opinions. But when I go to New York or Chicago and the crowd cheers out of the rooftops, I’d like to hear their advice then.”

He added, “I’m not hating on anybody, brother. I’m leaning into the wind.”