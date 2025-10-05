Hulu Shuts Down: Former WWE Streaming Hub Officially Closes

Hulu, once a landmark in the world of streaming and a crucial next-day destination for WWE fans, is officially going away. After more than 20 years, Disney is retiring Hulu as a standalone app, with all its content — including its wrestling library — set to be fully integrated into Disney+ by 2026. For fans of professional wrestling, this marks the end of an era where Hulu served as a key platform for next-day WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and a range of WWE programming that powered countless water cooler discussions and headline recaps for a generation.

For over a decade, Hulu was the home where many wrestling fans caught up on weekly WWE action. It offered next-day viewing of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, became the streaming hub for reality shows like Total Divas and Miz & Mrs., and was a reliable source for those who couldn’t tune in live. The platform’s accessible on-demand model made it a significant part of the WWE universe — a bridge between old-school cable and the digital era of wrestling fandom.

However, contracts and the streaming landscape have shifted. WWE programming departed Hulu beginning September 25, 2024, with flagship shows now moving to other homes: SmackDown to Peacock, Raw soon to Netflix, and NXT to The CW. While some WWE-branded originals and documentaries will remain in the Disney ecosystem, the classic Hulu experience for wrestling fans is over.

With the curtain closing on Hulu’s run, WWE’s history with streaming takes a new turn. The end of Hulu as a standalone app is more than just corporate reshuffling — for wrestling fans, it’s the finale of a chapter where compelling action, late-night viewing, and headline-generating moments were a click away. As the digital distribution of wrestling content continues to evolve, fans and publishers alike will remember Hulu as a foundational streaming home for WWE — one that’s now making its final count.