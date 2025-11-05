WWE Producer Pokes Fun At Claim CM Punk Segment Went Long

The November 3, edition of WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off with new World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, who spoke at length about his title reign. It has been reported that the segment went long and left those backstage ‘scrambling,’ though one WWE producer has now fired back.

The claim that those backstage were left scrambling after the initial segment went long was first shared by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio. On X, Shane ‘Hurricane’ Helms poked fun at the claim with a graphic description of what the backstage atmosphere was like.

OMG! We were soooo scrambled! It was unreal! Yelling, screaming, monkeys swinging off of chandeliers, the humanity!!!!!!!! https://t.co/da30R6poiQ — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) November 4, 2025

Helms’ comment earned several responses. One fan alluded to the backstage are being like a ‘Hurricane,’ a nod to Helms’ in-ring career. In response, Helms shared a gif of himself being Pedigree’d by Triple H, seemingly joking that this was how WWE’s Chief Content Officer was backstage.

It was in January 2019 that it was announced that Helms would be returning to WWE as a backstage producer. In March 2022, it was revealed that he had signed a Legends deal with WWE.

Whether Punk went long or not, the claim that those backstage were left ‘scrambling’ may have been stretched, judging by Helms’ response. Punk certainly had plenty to say after his World Heavyweight Title win, and fans are excited to see where he goes from here.