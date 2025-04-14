‘I Am a Diva’: Layla Defends the Divas Era, Announces New Podcast

Layla is stepping back into the wrestling spotlight with Lay Talk, a new visual podcast dedicated to honoring and preserving the legacy of WWE’s Divas era—a period she believes has been unfairly criticized.

The podcast will focus on the overlooked accomplishments and backstage experiences of women who were central to that chapter of WWE history. As a former Diva Search winner and champion, Layla makes it clear:

“I am a diva, and I’m proud of it.”

Throughout Lay Talk, she plans to spotlight the challenges and triumphs faced by her peers, many of whom, she says, haven’t received the credit they deserve.

“I want to celebrate the Diva era… these women had great careers. We accomplished so many things that nobody knows about,” she shared.

Layla also pointed out the era’s foundational role in today’s women’s wrestling scene.

“We were the beginning… we endured so that women now can fly,” she said, urging fans to “put some respect to their names.”

As the podcast prepares for its debut, Layla’s mission goes beyond storytelling—she’s seeking to reframe public perception and ensure the contributions of Divas-era performers are properly recognized and appreciated.