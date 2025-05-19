“I Could Have Bought A New Car”: MVP On His Past WWE Weed Fines

WWE started its wellness program in 2006 to test for steroids and other drugs that wrestlers might misuse. At first, WWE did not test for marijuana, but later added it, fining superstars rather than suspending them for failed tests.

On his Marking Out podcast, former WWE United States Champion MVP shared how he handled these rules. He explained:

“When the wellness policy started at WWE, initially, they only tested for steroids and hard drugs; they didn’t test for cannabis. Then, as I recall, all the pillheads started complaining… They added cannabis, but it wasn’t a suspension; it was just a $1000 Fine.”

MVP, making good money at the time, even offered a unique solution: “I went to John Laurinaitis and said, ‘Can I just give you a $12,000 check for the year? I’m gonna smoke.'”

Eventually, WWE raised the fine to $2,500. “Finally, after a couple of $2,500 fines, plus the numerous $1,000 fines….I could have bought a new car for these fines for weed. I finally stopped smoking for a while,” MVP said.

Today, marijuana is not on WWE’s banned substance list.