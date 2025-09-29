Idenity Behind New WWE Ring Name Revealed

WWE LFG competitor Penina Tuilaepa has officially been given her new in-ring name. The rising star took to social media on Monday to announce that she will now be known as PJ Vasa.

The announcement came just one day after WWE filed an official trademark for the “PJ Vasa” name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment services. The Washington native was introduced to the WWE Universe as one of the featured recruits in the first season of the “WWE LFG” reality series, which chronicled the journey of new talent at the WWE Performance Center.

Since making her in-ring debut on the show, she has become a regular on the NXT live event circuit, gaining experience and honing her skills. Throughout the past year, Vasa has competed against a variety of opponents from the NXT women’s division, including Thea Hail, Zena Sterling, and Sirena Linton.

Now, with a new official and trademarked ring name, fans will be watching closely to see what the next chapter holds for PJ Vasa. It’s unclear when she will make her debut on NXT.