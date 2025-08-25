Identities Of Extras In Roman Reigns Segment On WWE Raw Revealed

Today’s edition of Monday Night Raw from Birmingham, England, kicked off with a chaotic brawl between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed. The “security guards” who unsuccessfully attempted to break up the fight were actually a group of independent wrestlers from the UK wrestling scene.

The show opened with Roman Reigns in the ring, but he was quickly interrupted by his Clash in Paris opponent, Bronson Reed. The two behemoths immediately came to blows, leading to a wild brawl that spilled all over the ringside area. A group of security guards rushed to the ring to separate them but were promptly taken out as the fight continued.

According to a report from Fightful’s Corey Brennan, the security guards were portrayed by several well-known names from the UK and international independent circuit. The wrestlers who were identified are CBL, Sammy D, Tate Mayfairs, Ethan Allen, and James Ellis.

The use of local independent talent as extras and enhancement performers is a common practice for WWE whenever the company tours internationally. This was the final confrontation between Reigns and Reed before their scheduled match at the Clash in Paris premium live event this Sunday, August 31.

ROMAN REIGNS DIVES ON EVERYONE!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/97lN2xqMjM — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) August 25, 2025