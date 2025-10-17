Ilja Dragunov Returns to WWE SmackDown, Captures United States Championship

On the October 17, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown, Ilja Dragunov made a dramatic return after more than a year away recovering from injury. Dragunov answered Sami Zayn’s open challenge for the United States Championship in San Jose, California, shocking the crowd as his entrance theme hit.

https://x.com/wwe/status/1979350568939262173?s=46

The match saw Dragunov deliver a hard-hitting performance reminiscent of his NXT days, culminating in him defeating Sami Zayn to capture the United States Title in his first match back. His comeback ended a 404-day absence from WWE television caused by a knee injury suffered in late 2024.

This victory marks Dragunov’s first championship win on the main roster, continuing his reputation as one of WWE’s most intense competitors.

https://x.com/wwe/status/1979355594453561364?s=46

https://x.com/wwe/status/1979356090862088434?s=46