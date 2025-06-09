“I’ll Bring Silence”: GUNTHER Issues Warning Ahead Of Jey Uso Rematch

Ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship rematch against Jey Uso on WWE Raw, GUNTHER took to Instagram with a simple promise: “Let them cheer. I’ll bring silence.”

The match is GUNTHER’s first one-on-one opportunity to reclaim the title he lost to Uso at WrestleMania 41, where he shockingly tapped out. In the weeks following that loss, a frustrated GUNTHER was met with “you tapped out” chants from WWE fans.

His frustration boiled over when he attacked commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on Raw, locking Cole in a sleeper hold before brawling with McAfee. The attack led to Raw General Manager Adam Pearce suspending GUNTHER indefinitely for his “unacceptable conduct.”

GUNTHER later beat Pat McAfee at Backlash in a one-sided bout. Uso is coming off a win alongside Cody Rhodes over WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul at Money in the Bank.

Now reinstated, The Ring General looks to end Jey Uso’s reign and recapture the championship he held for a historic period. There is speculation that this match may lead to GUNTHER’s rumored showdown with Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event next month.