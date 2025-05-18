In The Studio with Swerve Strickland and Samantha Irvin

Swerve Strickland went live on Instagram on Sunday, May 18, 2025, sharing a studio session with former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

Strickland, also known in music as Swerve The Realist, recently dropped his latest single “Outta Control” on May 6. Produced by Mike Snell and released via the Swerve City collective, the track is now streaming across major platforms.

Samantha Irvin, now performing under the name Samantha The Bomb, relaunched her music career after departing WWE in October 2024. Her first release in several years, “Make Me,” debuted on Valentine’s Day 2025, followed by the April release of her “Shawty Wanna” music video.

Irvin, who married AEW star Ricochet in March 2025, has expressed interest in returning to wrestling in a non-announcing capacity. While she’s made clear she doesn’t plan to return to ring announcing, she remains open to backstage or on-screen roles that align with her creative direction.