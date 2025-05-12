Identities of Indie Talent Who Worked WWE Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 saw some of the biggest names in WWE today in action but also saw plenty of independent talent also make the show. During the main event, Randy Orton hit an RKO on several notable names, including Nick Aldis, Shane Helms, and Jamie Noble. Fans will have noticed an unfamiliar name among this cast of RKO recipients. As pointed out by the Local Competitor on X, this was Austin Mulitalo, an independent wrestler who is a graduate of Harley Race’s Wrestling Academy.

On @WWE Backlash: Who received an RKO along with Nick Aldis, Shane Helms, Shawn Daivari, & Jamie Noble towards the end of the John Cena vs. Randy Orton match?



Austin Mulitalo @1ofakind1of1TA1 was the other official who appeared in the main event of Backlash.#WWE #WWEBacklash https://t.co/7M2m54qugQ pic.twitter.com/zDpCkJJsfW — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) May 11, 2025

According to a report by Fightful Select, several independent wrestlers were present at the show including Nixi XS, Mike Outlaw, Moses The Deliverer, and Skylar Sparks. Those talents appeared during Backlash as medics while Campbell Meyer and Brandon Tolle were also in attendance.

Opportunities like this are important for independent wrestlers because they get valuable experience at a WWE event and gives them the chance to network with scouts and producers. With that in mind, time will tell if these indie talent go on to become WWE Superstars, as being at Backlash could definitely help their careers in a big way.