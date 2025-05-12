Indi Hartwell Won’t Count Out WWE Return, Says It’s Not Her Goal

Indi Hartwell was cut from WWE in November 2024 and has wasted no time in capturing gold on the independent scene. Now, Hartwell is part of TNA Wrestling but isn’t counting out a return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Speaking to Insight, Hartwell remained optimistic that a WWE return could come. With that said, she made it clear that she didn’t sign with TNA just to try and work her way back to NXT.

“It’s not my intention right now to sign with TNA so I can go back to NXT. I went to TNA because TNA is a company I grew up watching, and I’m genuinely a huge fan of TNA.”

Hartwell is in TNA Wrestling for TNA, not for the promotion’s ties to WWE. With that said, the young wrestler realizes that nothing is for certain and a return to WWE could happen.

“I’m only 28. I do feel like there is a path back to WWE, someday. I’m not closing the door on that. All my friends are still there.”

Hartwell is a former NXT Women’s and Women’s Tag Team Champion but didn’t see similar success on the main roster. While Hartwell is hungry to hold gold in TNA, fans know to never say never when it comes to a potential WWE comeback.