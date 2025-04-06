Injured NXT Star Lucien Price Returns to Action

Lucien Price has made his return to in-ring action after being sidelined for nearly three months with a hand injury. The WWE NXT star, a key member of the OTM faction, stepped back into competition during the April 5, 2025 live event in Gainesville, Florida.

Price teamed with his partner Bronco Nima in a tag match against Trick Williams and Wes Lee. Despite the duo’s efforts, they came up short in the bout. The match marked Price’s first since January 18, when he was pulled from action due to injury.

The injury not only kept Price off television but also impacted Nima, who remained inactive on NXT programming despite being healthy. In late February, Price hinted at his recovery progress with a gym photo on social media, showing minimal bracing on his wrist.

With Price now cleared and back in the ring, OTM is expected to reenter the NXT tag team scene. The division is currently led by reigning champions FraxiOM—Nathan Frazer and Axiom—who continue their dominant reign.

Price’s return also comes as Trick Williams prepares for a high-stakes NXT Championship match at Stand & Deliver on April 19, where he’ll face Oba Femi and Je’Von Evans in a triple threat bout.