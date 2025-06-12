Injured WWE Star Expected Be Back In Time For SummerSlam

WWE is hoping that former champion Bianca Belair will return to the ring by SummerSlam this August, or possibly sooner. This is according to a report from PWInsider.com. Her injury forced a key women’s division storyline to be changed.

According to the report, WWE Creative had to “recalibrate” its plans for Belair’s involvement in the rivalry between Naomi and Jade Cargill. Initial plans reportedly had Belair as a key figure in that feud.

The injury happened during the chaotic match, which Naomi ultimately won. Belair has been recuperating since the event. However, the injury required her to be written off television for recovery.

Belair has been off WWE television since her injury at WrestleMania 41 this past April. Belair sustained several broken fingers during the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 41.

A return by SummerSlam, scheduled for Saturday, August 2nd, would place her comeback just over three months post-injury. This timeframe aligns with a potential recovery window. However, it has yet to be confirmed. We wish her a speedy recovery.