Injured Star Returns Before WWE SmackDown After A Year Out Of Action

One WWE Superstar was finally able to make a return to the ring before the latest episode of SmackDown after being out with an injury for over a year. Kiana James makes her in-ring retun during the Main Event tapings where she battled Michin. Despite this being a big night for James, it was Michin who got the victory.

James wasn’t just kept to the WWE Main Event taping. On SmackDown, she was spotted by eagle-eyed fans in the background of a segment, speaking to Women’s United States Champion Giulia.

James had been out of action since June 2024, when she suffered a leg injury. Prior to the Michin match, her most recent in-ring encounter saw IYO SKY beat James and Zelina Vega on WWE Raw.

James was moved to Raw in the 2024 WWE Draft, but her injury has robbed her of the chance to develop on TV. It remains to be seen what’s next for Kiana James after this long-awaited return.