Injured WWE Star Returns To In-Ring Action

WWE NXT Superstar Dante Chen returned to in-ring action this week after a significant injury layoff. Chen stepped back into the squared circle at an NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida.

After being sidelined for over four months due to an injury, Chen challenged Oba Femi for the NXT Championship in his return match. Taking to X to share his enthusiasm, Chen tweeted the following:

“It’s been over 4 months since my last match. Happy to be back in action. ?? No better way than to test myself than with a huge opportunity.”

?: Megan#NXTLakeland #DanteChen #CheNXT #ChenUp #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/ODIChMBVXk — Dante Chen (@DanteChenWWE) May 17, 2025

Chen was written off WWE television following an attack by Ethan Page on the January 14th edition of NXT, which led to surgery. He was unsuccessful in his championship bid against Femi. Here are the results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Lince Dorado def. Anthony Luke

Chris Island def. BJ Ray

Izzi Dame (w/ Niko Vance) def. Arianna Grace

Charlie Dempsey (w/ Wren Sinclair) def. Edris Enofe

Lash Legend def. Nikkita Lyons

OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) def. Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors (w/ Andre Chase)

Karmen Petrovic def. Tyra Mae Steele

Lexis King def. Shiloh Hill

Zaria def. Jaida Parker

NXT Champion Oba Femi def. Dante Chen