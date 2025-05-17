Injured WWE Star Returns To In-Ring Action

WWE NXT Superstar Dante Chen returned to in-ring action this week after a significant injury layoff. Chen stepped back into the squared circle at an NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida.
After being sidelined for over four months due to an injury, Chen challenged Oba Femi for the NXT Championship in his return match. Taking to X to share his enthusiasm, Chen tweeted the following:
“It’s been over 4 months since my last match. Happy to be back in action. ?? No better way than to test myself than with a huge opportunity.”
Chen was written off WWE television following an attack by Ethan Page on the January 14th edition of NXT, which led to surgery. He was unsuccessful in his championship bid against Femi. Here are the results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
Lince Dorado def. Anthony Luke
Chris Island def. BJ Ray
Izzi Dame (w/ Niko Vance) def. Arianna Grace
Charlie Dempsey (w/ Wren Sinclair) def. Edris Enofe
Lash Legend def. Nikkita Lyons
OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) def. Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors (w/ Andre Chase)
Karmen Petrovic def. Tyra Mae Steele
Lexis King def. Shiloh Hill
Zaria def. Jaida Parker
NXT Champion Oba Femi def. Dante Chen