Injured WWE Star Shares Recovery Update At 4-Month Mark

An injured WWE star has shared a positive update on their recovery. NXT’s Adriana Rizzo, who has been absent from the ring since April of this year, posted a video to Twitter showing her running on a treadmill at the “4-month mark” of her rehabilitation.

Rizzo previously revealed that she had suffered a torn ACL and meniscus. This was unfortunately not her first major injury. Rizzo suffered a torn Achilles back in 2023, which delayed her in-ring career. She also revealed that she had been working with a partially torn ACL for a year and a half before this most recent injury finally forced her to undergo surgery.

Rizzo signed with WWE in late 2022. She competed in an NXT Women’s Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal at a live event but would not become a regular presence at house shows until a year later.

At this time, it is not clear when Rizzo will be making her return to NXT. Before her injury, she was a member of the D’Angelo Family, but that group has since been disbanded.

Outside of the ring, Rizzo recently revealed that she is in a relationship with fellow NXT star Cutler James, a member of the faction DarkState.