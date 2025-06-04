Injury Forces Superstar Off WWE x AAA Worlds Collide

Due to injury, LWO member Joaquin Wilde has been removed from his scheduled six-man tag team match at this Saturday’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event. It was revealed on the June 3rd episode of WWE NXT that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Lince Dorado will replace Wilde in the bout.

The updated match will now see Dorado teaming with Cruz Del Toro and Dragon Lee to take on Aero Star, Octagon Jr., and Mr. Iguana from AAA. Wilde was unfortunately knocked out during a WWE Speed match against Lexis King that was taped just prior to WWE Raw on June 2nd. While Wilde posted on social media that he was “good no worries” after being “knocked out cold before,” WWE has made the change for the upcoming Los Angeles show.

The updated card for Saturday’s Worlds Collide on Peacock and Netflix is as follows: