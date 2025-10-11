Injury Update On Rey Mysterio

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided an update on the status of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, who has been out of action for the past six months with a torn groin injury. While the report indicates that the legendary luchador is expected to be medically cleared for an in-ring return “soon,” it also notes that he is not currently listed for an appearance at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 29, in Mysterio’s hometown of San Diego, California, and many fans had been hoping for a triumphant hometown comeback. Mysterio has been on the sidelines since the weekend of WrestleMania 41 back in April. He suffered the torn groin on the episode of SmackDown just one night before the major event, forcing him to be pulled from his scheduled match at the last minute.

The six-month recovery period has been a long one for the veteran superstar, but the news that he is close to being cleared is a positive sign for his future.While Mysterio is not currently planned for the Survivor Series card, the report does note that a major match is planned for his son, Dominik Mysterio.

The current Intercontinental Champion is reportedly scheduled to defend his championship against John Cena at the event, which will be one of the final matches of Cena’s retirement tour.