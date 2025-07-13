Internal Reaction To Goldberg’s SNME Speech Being Cut Short On Broadcast

Many fans watching Goldberg’s final match at last night’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event were left frustrated when the broadcast cut away during his post-match retirement speech. A new Fightful Select report has shed light on the production issue, noting it was unintentional.

The NBC network feed for Saturday Night’s Main Event ended abruptly while Goldberg was addressing the fans in the ring. The issue was reportedly due to WWE having a “hard out,” or a strict time limit, for their broadcast window on the network. According to sources, this was not an intentional slight, and a number of people within WWE felt bad about how it transpired. It was also claimed that at least one company higher-up personally apologized to Goldberg for the error.

Following the show, WWE sources indicated that the company quickly made plans to make the full speech available to the public. As promised, WWE posted Goldberg’s complete and uncut retirement speech to its digital platforms on Sunday afternoon, allowing fans to see the moment in its entirety.

The speech came after Goldberg’s final match, where he unsuccessfully challenged GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship. Despite a valiant effort, the WWE Hall of Famer was defeated by the reigning champion, bringing his legendary career to a close.