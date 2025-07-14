Internal Reaction To WWE Evolution 2 Revealed

Following last night’s all-women’s WWE Evolution 2 Premium Live Event, the internal reaction to the show has been overwhelmingly positive. A new report has shed light on how the event was viewed backstage within the company.

According to a report from Fightful Select, several people within WWE considered the second-ever Evolution event a “big success.” The report adds that many in the company believe it won’t be the last time the event happens, though there is currently no schedule for a potential third installment.

The successful event featured several major matches and moments. Becky Lynch retained her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, and Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defeated WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The night was capped off by a shocking main event, which saw Naomi cash in her Money in the Bank contract during the match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley to become the new Women’s World Champion. The show also saw Stephanie Vaquer win a battle royal to earn a future world title shot at Clash in Paris.

The positive internal reaction aligns with comments made by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H at the post-show press conference. While Triple H did not commit to Evolution being an annual event, he stated that if fan demand is there, WWE would “definitely go down that road again.” He described the show as an “epic WWE production” and praised the continued growth of the women’s division.