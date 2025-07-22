Is Bill Goldberg Really Retired? Son’s Unsure

What appeared to be Bill Goldberg’s final WWE match against Gunther on July 12, 2025, may not have been as definitive as fans believed. In a revealing interview with Bill Apter for Wrestlebinge, the WWE legend’s son Gage offered intriguing comments that suggest his father’s wrestling future remains uncertain.

When asked directly about whether the Saturday Night’s Main Event World Heavyweight Championship match represented his father’s true retirement, Gage provided a cryptic response that has fans buzzing. “My dad’s a very spontaneous guy, so we’ll see for sure,” Gage explained. “All I do know is he really liked that match and he I thought he was in great conditioning and everything and I mean, he could still be in wrestling shape. Who knows?”

The younger Goldberg’s comments reveal the extensive preparation his father undertook for what many assumed would be his farewell performance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. “He’s been working his butt off like every single day, whether it’s diet to working out to running. He was he was working like for he was working for that for a while,” Gage noted with evident pride.

While Bill Goldberg has previously mentioned the possibility of a final match in Israel, Gage remained diplomatically non-committal about his father’s future plans. “I can’t really talk for him, but I mean, who knows?” he said, carefully avoiding putting words in his father’s mouth.

Despite Goldberg expressing frustration with aspects of his retirement sendoff in a subsequent interview with Ariel Helwani, Gage’s comments offer a glimmer of hope for WWE fans that the Hall of Famer’s legendary career may have additional chapters yet to be written.