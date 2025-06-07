“It’s All False”: The Miz Addresses Rumors Of WWE Exit

Following recent online speculation about his WWE status, The Miz has directly refuted the rumors.

He has claimed that they are “all false.” In an Instagram video, “The A-Lister” set the record straight after some fans noticed his social media accounts did not mention WWE any more. It was a change they linked to R-Truth’s recent departure announcement.

“My thing is everyone get off of social media and don’t listen to any of it because it’s all false. Everything I’ve seen about me is false. I didn’t want to address this. I thought it would just go away. I didn’t want to draw attention to it because if I said something, then it might draw more attention, and I just didn’t want that. But it just keeps going. I will say it like it is. As far as X, Instagram, and TikTok, and my I’ve never changed any of them recently. The last time I changed my Twitter profile was probably five years ago. It still says Twitter on it. It doesn’t say X. I haven’t changed that in five years. I haven’t unfollowed WWE at all. WWE and I are in very good standings. We just dropped Miz Golf, which is part of WWE’s YouTube.”

The Miz is currently away from WWE to fholm American Gladiators for Prime Video. He serves as the host of the show.