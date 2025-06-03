War Raiders, Valhalla
Image credit: Ivar on X
Ivar Reacts To Sarah Logan’s WWE Exit After Contract Isn’t Renewed

by Thomas Lowson

Sarah Logan’s time with WWE has come to an end once again, and now her long time ally Ivar has broken his silence about the major change. On X, Ivar shared a brief but emotional tribute.

The message came shortly after Logan, known to fans as Valhalla, posted a heartfelt goodbye on Instagram. In her statement, she revealed that WWE had informed her they would not be renewing her contract. Logan also declared that she was through with wrestling, at least on her social media page.

“My social media page won’t be about you anymore. It will share only the parts of me that I wish, and none of that will be wrestling.”

Alongside Logan and her real-life husband Erik, the trio formed The War Raiders, a Viking-inspired unit that had been a hit with fans. While Valhalla only competed in a handful of matches during her most recent WWE run, she remained a defining presence in the team’s overall presentation. Earlier this year, Valhalla stepped away as she and Erik welcomed their second child.

Now, with WWE closing the chapter on Valhalla, Ivar’s tribute sends a clear message: their connection extends far beyond the ring.

Related News