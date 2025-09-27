IYO SKY In Action After WWE SmackDown In Orlando

The excitement didn’t stop at WWE SmackDown in Orlando’s Kia Center after the show went off the air. In a dark match for the live crowd, IYO SKY picked up a hard-fought victory over The Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez.

IYO SKY defeats Roxanne Perez in a dark match after Smackdown! #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/0oQ7iE4Y3n — Jaime ? (@IyosEra) September 27, 2025

This win was a much-needed victory for SKY who was betrayed by Asuka during the previous episode of Monday Night Raw. SKY also came up short at WWE Wrestlepalooza, where she faced Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship.

As for Perez, she and Raquel Rodriguez continue to pursue the Women’s Tag Team Championships. The duo are the only currently active members of the Judgment Day without gold as JD McDonagh and Finn Balor hold the World Tag Team Titles while Dominik Mysterio is a double champion. Perez will also have to be wary about Liv Morgan who had her issues with The Prodigy prior to her injury earlier this year.

This dark match demonstrated the skills of the two former NXT Women’s Champions and allowed the fans to leave the Kia Center on a high. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from WWE both on and off-screen.