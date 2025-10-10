IYO SKY Calls WWE Victory The “Greatest Moment Of My Life”

Former WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY has reflected on what she considers the greatest moment of her career: her successful championship defense at WrestleMania 41. The “Genius of the Sky” walked into the biggest event of the year as the champion and faced two of the most dominant women in the industry, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, in a high-stakes Triple Threat match on night two of the spectacular.

In a recent interview with The Japan Times, SKY looked back on the historic night and what it meant to her personally and professionally. She emphasized the pride she felt in representing her home country on such a massive global stage.

“I’m apparently the first Japanese woman to win at WrestleMania. And since it was also a defense of WWE’s most prestigious title, it was definitely the greatest moment of my life. Not just the result but also being with the best wrestlers in Bianca and Rhea. I was able to take on the best stage, the best performers, the best match, and make the most of history.”

At Crown Jewel this Saturday, SKY will team with Rhea Ripley to take on Asuka and Kairi Sane.