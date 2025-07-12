IYO SKY Reflects on 2018 Evolution, Eyes Victory Against Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY plans on walking in and out of WWE Evolution 2 with gold, though Rhea Ripley won’t make that easy. On X, SKY reflected on being a part of the first Evolution event in 2018, as well as its successor seven years later. Now, SKY is ready for “new history” and “bigger moments” as she prepares to battle Ripley.

I’m nervous. I’m excited. But more than anything… I’m READY!

I came from Japan ?? to the USA ?? for one reason — to make WWE HISTORY .



At the first Evolution, I fought in the Mae Young Classic Final.?Now… at the second Evolution, I walk in as the WWE Women’s CHAMPION

— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) July 12, 2025

SKY’s role at the first WWE Evolution event saw her lose to Toni Storm in the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic. While SKY may not have won on that October night in 2018, she plans on things being very different in 2025.

SKY captured the Women’s World Championship back in March from Ripley, and retained against Ripley and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. Will SKY emerge triumphant once again, or will Ripley kick-off her third reign as Women’s World Champion this weekend? Only time will tell…