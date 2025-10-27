IYO SKY Says “See You Soon!” After Marigold Return Victory

WWE Superstar IYO SKY is grateful that she was given the chance to wrestle Mayu Iwatani at the latest Marigold event. At Marigold Grand Destiny, SKY defeated Iwatani in their first singles match since 2018.

On social media, SKY reflected on the significance of the match.

It’s nostalgic, it’s warm, it hurts, it’s painful, it’s comforting. It was a heartbreaking game to end. I’m so glad I’m playing pro wrestling. Marigold Bilateral Tournament. Past ?present ?future.. All of it was shining?? Thank you very much!! See you soon!

This match was SKY’s second time competing for Margiold, with both matches coming during her time as a WWE Superstar. In July 2024, SKY made her Marigold debut, earning a victory over Utami Hayashishita.

It remains to be seen if SKY will return to Marigold, though her “see you soon!” message certainly implies that a return will happen. In the meantime, SKY will continue to be one of the top women in WWE and is grateful for every time she gets to step foot in the ring.