IYO SKY recently made a successful return to Japan by competing for Marigold and now the WWE Superstar is ready to do more in her home country. Speaking to Hype Talk TV after her recent victory over Mayu Iwatani, the former WWE Women’s World Champion was asked what’s next for her.

“For now, nothing’s been decided after Marigold. But Mayor said she wants to wrestle me again and there are others in Japan who’s said the same, that they’d like to face me too. So if the timing works out, I’m sure I’ll be back wrestling in Japan again.”

SKY’s victory over Iwatani in October 2025 marked her second time competing for Margiold, with both matches coming during her time as a WWE Superstar. In July 2024, SKY made her Marigold debut, earning a victory over Utami Hayashishita.

As a WWE Superstar, SKY spends the vast majority of her time in the United States, though the company does occasionally tour outside of North America. WWE recently returned to Japan for a two-night tour which saw the ‘Genius of the Sky’ in action.

It remains to be seen what’s next for IYO SKY, but with WWE being willing to work with others, fans can’t count out more matches for Marigold. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on IYO SKY.