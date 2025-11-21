IYO SKY Named Best Women’s Wrestler In WWE By Legend

WWE legend Leilani Kai has high praise for former Women’s World Champion IYO SKY, calling her the best wrestler in the women’s division today. Kai, a former WWE Women’s Champion who competed at the inaugural WrestleMania, has reconnected with the WWE family over the past year, attending events such as Saturday Night’s Main Event and NXT live shows.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open, Kai shared her thoughts on the current landscape of women’s wrestling. She singled out NXT star Blake Monroe for her character work, noting that she believes Monroe has what it takes to succeed in the industry.

“I like Blake Monroe. She has a good personality, she’s doing real well with what she does and her little gimmick she’s doing. I think she’s the real thing though.”

When asked to identify the top talent in the division, Kai pointed to IYO SKY. The legend shared her belief that while the entire roster is talented, SKY stands above the rest as the premier in-ring competitor.

“There’s IYO SKY – I think she’s the greatest lady wrestler at the moment. They’re all good, but she’s ahead. I just watch and I think she’s probably the best wrestler at the moment.”

IYO SKY is currently scheduled to compete in the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at Petco Park in San Diego, California. SKY is set to team with Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair to take on Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and The Kabuki Warriors, though both teams are expected to add final members before the event.