IYO SKY Confirmed For Non WWE Match Against Mayu Iwatani

IYO SKY will compete outside WWE this October, as part of Marigold Wrestling’s Grand Destiny 2025 at Ryogoku Kokugian in Tokyo, Japan. In a video, SKY shared that she’ll be part of the event where she will take on Mayu Iwatani.

“Marigold fans, long time, no see. It’s WWE Superstar IYO SKY. So why am I here? There’s one reason. Mayu Iwatani! Over the past few years, when you and I didn’t meet, we’ve each walked such wonderful paths. Let’s speak to our hearts’ content and tell our story inside of the ring. October 26 at Marigold’s Ryogoku Kokugikan show, Mayu Iwatani vs. IYO SKY is official! Hey Mayu, let’s shock the world with an amazing match we’ll have. See you soon!”

The match will be SKY’s second appearance for Marigold. The former WWE Women’s World Champion was part of a Marigold show last year, where she faced Utami Hayashishita. The match was SKY’s first non-WWE match since signing with the promotion in 2018.

SKY and Iwatani wrestled several times in STARDOM before IYO joined WWE. In 2017, the pair battled for the World of STARDOM Championship at that year’s Galaxy Stars event, where Iwatani emerged on top. SKY’s final STARDOM match saw herself and Iwatani team up to battle Hazuki and Kagetsu.

Now, SKY has the chance to prove herself outside WWE. Marigold Wrestling’s Grand Destiny 2025 will take place on October 26.