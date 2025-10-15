IYO SKY Explains Unmatched Chemistry With Rhea Ripley

IYO SKY has explained her chemistry with Rhea Ripley.

The former WWE Women’s World Champion recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. She talked about things such as what was special about her WrestleMania 41 victory, the WarGames trash can moonsault spot and more.

The Japanese star has formed a popular partnership with Rhea Ripley in recent times and the two even teamed to defeat The Kabuki Warriors at Crown Jewel last week. When asked why she thinks she has great chemistry with The Mami, IYO SKY explained that their different styles make them great partners:

“I think so, because she has muscle. I’m running fast. I’m so small, but I can flip and she’s not a flipping person, like so much the opposite. So that’s why I think we have great chemistry.”

They Shape Who We Are: IYO SKY

The High-Flying star also explained her love for wrestling during the interview. She discussed the difference between other combat sports and wrestling, mentioning how losses are just as important in the business as the wins:

“Wrestling is my life. It is hard to explain. So in combat sport, wins and losses are all that matter. However, it’s only pro wrestling where losses have a value because they shape who we are and give us a chance to turn into something special. Additionally, in pro wrestling, it is important for a character to have weaknesses.”

SKY was on Ripley’s side when the former NXT UK champion picked up a victory over Kairi Sane on this week’s Raw. Asuka unleashed a post-match attack on the two afterward, however. The Kabuki Warriors stood tall at the end of the segment, signalling that this rivalry is not over just yet.

The quotes in this article have been edited for clarity