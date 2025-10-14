IYO SKY On How WrestleMania 41 Win Honored Japan’s Wrestlers

IYO SKY triumphed at WrestleMania 41, defeating Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair to retain the WWE Women’s World Championship. For SKY, this win wasn’t just about retaining gold, or even beating two of WWE’s top women, but also about doing her family, her country, and herself proud.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, SKY gushed about the match and her victory. For SKY, her win proved how far Japanese wrestlers have come in WWE.

“[For a] Long time Japanese wrestler didn’t win at Wrestlemania. Even for women’s Japanese wrestler, first time ever in WWE to win in Wrestlemania.”

SKY’s parents made the trip from Japan to Las Vegas to see their daughter in action, and were crying as they saw IYO stand tall on WWE’s grandest stage. SKY shared that the match is her favorite of her entire career, given its profound impact.

“Here I have a lot of favorite matches, but yeah, that is totally special to my life.”

SKY was able to walk from and to the Gorilla Position as a champion after dispatching of ‘Mami’ and ‘The EST.’ Recalling the post-match atmosphere backstage, SKY was grateful to have had the chance to work with two of WWE’s very best.

“I was so happy, but so honored and grateful to everyone like, of course, Bianca Belair, of course, Rhea Ripley, I’m so honored to be there with them.”

SKY’s title reign has since ended, but the impact her WrestleMania 41 victory will last a lifetime. For IYO SKY, it doesn’t get better than standing tall as WWE’s top women on its grandest stage, all while making history.



