IYO SKY Is Enjoying Rhea Ripley Tag Team Despite World Title Conflict

Women’s World Champion IYO SKY can’t help but enjoy aligning with Rhea Ripley, despite ‘Mami’ having her eye on SKY’s Women’s World Championship. On the May 12, edition of WWE RAW, the champion and the woman she dethroned teamed up to earn a victory over Roxanne Perez and Giulia.

Taking to X, SKY said that Ripley had come back from Australia, where she’d been promoting WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, to help her. SKY knows that she “shouldn’t let my guard down” but can’t help but enjoy teaming with Rhea Ripley.

Mami came back from Australia to "help" me!!!



I know I shouldn't let my guard down, but…I really enjoyed this tag team tonight!!!??? ????????@RheaRipley_WWE @WWE #WWERaw #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/snffYw0AIU — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) May 13, 2025

SKY won the gold from Ripley in March 2025, disrupting Rhea’s road to WrestleMania 41. Instead of walking in as champion, Ripley challenged for the gold alongside Bianca Belair but both came up short against SKY.

With Money in the Bank coming, SKY is wise to keep an eye out for any potential challengers. Nevertheless, stepping in the ring with Ripley as allies is proving to be enjoyable for the champ.



