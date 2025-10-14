IYO SKY On WWE Promos In English: I Struggle Every Day

IYO SKY has become one of the most popular women in WWE today, all while conversing in a language that isn’t her native tongue. Appearing on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, SKY shared that even after years of working in WWE, conversing in English is still a struggle.

“Every single day I struggle to speak English… Promos make me so nervous, even only [a] short line, makes me so nervous. Even backstage promos, everything.”

SKY studied English at school in her native Japan, but those lessons only covered writing and grammar, not speaking. Upon joining WWE, SKY enrolled in an English Language course, though that did little to help.

“I went to English school once I get contract with WWE. But [the school was] only 30 minutes in a week or one hour a week or twice a week or something like that. So it didn’t so much help, better than nothing.”

SKY continues to develop her skills speaking English with every appearance for WWE. For the ‘Genius of the Sky,’ her desire is to properly convey WWE’s storylines to even its youngest audience members.

“We are on TV. Behind the screen, behind the camera, has a lot of children [watching.] So that’s why I’m always careful [to] speak proper English.”

SKY’s dedication to improving has been rewarded as the former Women’s & Women’s World Champion is one of WWE’s top women today. Her story shows the importance of perserverance and how SKY continues to strive to be her very best as a WWE Superstar.