IYO SKY Recalls Her Terror During WarGames Trash Can Moonsault

IYO SKY took her usual moonsault to the next level when she hit her signature move off of the WarGames structure, all while wearing a trash can on her body. SKY’s move instantly went viral after her performance at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, but this feat was far from easy for the ‘Genius of the Sky.’

Appearing on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, SKY recalled the moment in question. While SKY has hit moonsaults countless times, placing the trash can on herself changed the move completely.

“I was standing on the edge and try to put my trash can and then I realized at that time oh my gosh I can’t see anything!”

SKY was momentarily stunned, fearing that she would not be able to pull of the move. Despite these fears, SKY’s determination to put on a show for the WWE Universe watching worldwide won out.

“[I thought] ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t, I can’t, I can’t do it. No I have to do… because camera is here so show must go on.'”

With Survivor Series approaching, time will tell if SKY is part of this year’s Women’s WarGames match. While the Japanese Superstar may struggle to top her performance in 2024, fans shouldn’t count out another viral moment from IYO SKY.