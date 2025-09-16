Title Match Official For Wrestlepalooza After Delayed Contract Signing

A major title match for WWE Wrestlepalooza has finally been made official, just days before the highly anticipated event airs on ESPN. On Instagram, IYO SKY confirmed that the contract for her bout with Stephanie Vaquer has been signed. The two will meet in Indianapolis on September 20 to crown the next WWE Women’s World Champion.

The contract signing was originally scheduled for the September 8 episode of WWE Raw but did not take place, leaving both fans and talent questioning the reason. Rumors circulated that Vaquer was dealing with an injury, though the former NXT Women’s Champion later denied those claims.

With the paperwork now complete, SKY and Vaquer will battle for the title vacated by Naomi following her pregnancy announcement. SKY is a former champion, while Vaquer earned her spot in the title match by winning a battle royal at WWE Evolution. Vaquer was initially slated to challenge for the championship at Clash in Paris before Naomi’s pregnancy reshaped the title picture, but she will now finally get her opportunity at Wrestlepalooza.

Will SKY reclaim the championship she held for much of 2025, including a successful defense at WrestleMania 41? Or will Vaquer seize the moment and establish herself as a force on the main roster? Stay tuned to SEScoops for full coverage of WWE Wrestlepalooza.