21-Year-Old Crowned Inaugural WWE Brand Champion

A new WWE brand champion has been crowned.

The June 4 episode of WWE EVOLVE featured a four-way elimination match to crown the first ever EVOLVE Men’s Champion. The competitors for the bout included Jackson Drake, Edris Enofe, Sean Legacy and Keanu Carver.

Enofe was the first to be eliminated from the title match. Carver picked up the NXT veteran and hit a running slam to get the three count. Carver was the next to go as Legacy hit a 450 Splash. Drake had to help Legacy with the cover to get rid of the heavyweight star.

The ending the bout saw both the remaining contestants countering each other’s moves multiple times. Legacy went for a German Suplex but Drake managed to hold onto the rope. He then pulled Sean into the rope and went for InJacktion.

JACKSON DRAKE FROM VANITY PROJECT IS THE FIRST EVER #WWEEvolve MEN'S CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/FnrDb0VLur — Sonya Bayley – WWE Fan ?? (@SDevilleLive) June 5, 2025

Sean Legacy managed a counter of his own however, catching the young star mid-air. Legacy then went for Shambles but Jackson Drake countered once again, landing on his feet instead. Drake finally got the upper hand with a leaping knee and he followed it up with Unaliving to get the pin.

NXT star Je’Von Evans was at hand to present the title to the Inaugural champion. Drake celebrated with members of The Vanity Project faction to end the show.

He isn’t the first champion to be crowned in this new iteration of EVOLVE however. Kali Armstrong became the first champion of this new era, winning the EVOLVE Women’s title in a similar fatal four way during last week’s episode of the show.