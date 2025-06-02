Jacob Fatu Defends JC Mateo Following Backlash Controversy

United States Champion Jacob Fatu has broken his silence regarding Jeff Cobb’s controversial involvement at WWE Backlash, offering a surprisingly diplomatic defense of his former rival.

During an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Fatu addressed the tension surrounding Cobb’s interference in his title defense, taking a measured approach to the situation that frustrated many fans.

“At the end of the day, you know, he deserve to be WWE. He deserves to be there, especially all the stuff that he’s been through,” Fatu stated, emphasizing respect for Cobb’s WWE arrival despite the circumstances of their encounter.

Rather than expressing anger over the interference, Fatu carefully avoided criticizing Cobb or revealing internal Bloodline dynamics. “I really can’t really even speak on it, you know, cuz at the end of the day, okay, yeah, we could say this and that, but you know what? It ain’t no jealousy,” he explained.

The champion’s diplomatic stance suggests complex inner-workings. Fatu acknowledged the fluid nature of the faction’s current state, noting “Solo’s in and out. I’m in and out. And man, we just all got to bounce back on the same page, man.”

Fatu’s measured response contrasts sharply with his visibly frustrated reaction during the Backlash match itself, indicating possible evolution in his perspective or careful message management regarding sensitive storyline developments.