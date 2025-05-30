Jacob Fatu Recalls Losing Yokozuna’s WWE Title as a Kid

Jacob Fatu may one day hold the WWE Championship himself, but if that day comes, he’ll surely be more careful with the title than he was as a child. In a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, the current WWE United States Champion shared a humorous story from his youth involving the late WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna—and a temporarily missing championship belt.



“I lost his belt backstage. I lost his belt, yeah, and Earl Hebner found it. It was by the catering. I was young and I was just running around.”

Fatu reflected fondly on Yokozuna, recalling that he had been thinking of his uncle the day before the interview. The Sacramento native noted the significance of his hometown being where Yokozuna famously won the 1993 Royal Rumble, further deepening the family connection.

“My dad was like, flicking me in the ear. Like, ‘Man, where the belt at?’ I was a kid. I just remember my uncle wasn’t even tripping. He was just laughing, and I will never forget when Earl came in with the belt, and my uncle was like, ‘See, it’s alright.’ “He was like, ‘Where’d you find it?’ And I will never forget what he said. He was like, ‘It was by the cookies and the sodas over there in the catering.'”

Today, Jacob Fatu is carving out his own legacy. He captured the WWE United States Championship from LA Knight at WrestleMania 41, and now stands as one of the most dominant rising stars on the roster. Hopefully, with championship gold once again in the family, Fatu will keep a closer eye on his title—especially when stopping by catering.

