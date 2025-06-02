Jacob Fatu Opens Up About Bloodline Journey, WWE Debut, Winning Gold

WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu has reflected on his whirlwind first year with the company, sharing intimate details about joining the Bloodline and capturing his first WWE title.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Fatu revealed the emotional moment his championship victory truly hit him.

“It hit me when I went back to the hotel room later that night. Just me and my son. My son was there with me and man I ain’t even been there for a year,” Fatu said.

The Samoan Werewolf’s debut was nothing short of spectacular, immediately thrown into high-profile matches.

“My debut was against, you know, three top legends, icons, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, you know, KO Kevin. I mean, come on, man. It doesn’t get no better than that,” Fatu explained, still expressing disbelief at his rapid ascension.

Perhaps most surprisingly, Fatu admitted to being his family’s biggest supporter within the Bloodline. “If you ask me, man, I’m my family’s biggest fan, you know. I mean, I love my family so much… I’m a huge fan of Roman, man. I’m a huge fan of Jimmy and Jay,” he confessed.

The championship represents a dramatic turnaround for Fatu, who faced uncertainty just one year ago.