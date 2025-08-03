Jacob Fatu Says Paul Heyman Made Phone Call To Bring Him To WWE TV

Jacob Fatu has opened up about his journey to the company, revealing in a new interview that he never asked his famous cousins for help and that the official call to bring him in came from Paul Heyman.

Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat, Fatu explained his desire to make it to WWE on his own merits, without a “handout” from his family, who were at the center of the hottest storyline in wrestling.

“I never asked my cousins for a handout because they were doing Bloodline, the hottest thing. How could I ask them for something when they’re so busy?” Fatu said. “It was more motivating for me, watching them because I’m a fan of my brothers. I love them and am such a fan of their work.”

Fatu revealed that after keeping his free agency quiet, the call finally came from a legendary figure who has always been connected to his family. “It was from Paul Heyman,” he recalled. “Mr. William Regal text me throughout the years, ‘Let us know what’s going on.’ Mr. Heyman has always been tapped in.” Fatu also expressed his gratitude to the company for the opportunity, saying, “Shoutout to Triple H for giving me a chance… WWE blessed me. Took care of everything. They took a chance on me.”

Fatu’s journey has led him to one of the biggest matches of his career tonight on Night Two of SummerSlam. He is scheduled to challenge his cousin, Solo Sikoa, for the United States Championship inside a steel cage.