Jacob Fatu Sidelined With Major Injury

Jacob Fatu, who returned to WWE television on the September 26 episode of SmackDown, is reportedly dealing with a significant injury that could keep him out of action for an extended period. A new report from BodySlam.net indicates that Fatu has suffered a non-wrestling-related injury.

According to sources cited in the report, the issue is serious enough to potentially sideline the “Samoan Werewolf” “well into 2026.” This development provides context to earlier speculation, including a cryptic tweet from CodyWhodes of BodySlam, who posted a GIF of Fatu with the message, “The bug strikes another.”

Fatu was recently in a feud with Drew McIntyre, which included a brawl on the October 10 episode of SmackDown. A match between the two was being promoted for the October 17 edition of the show, but sources now say Fatu’s injury has forced WWE to change its plans quietly. WWE has not made a formal comment on the situation.

The injury is a setback for Fatu, whose return was met with anticipation from fans. His connection to the Anoa’i family and his unique presence positioned him as a key figure in future WWE storylines. It remains to be seen how this lengthy absence will affect his momentum upon his eventual return.