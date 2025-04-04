Jacob Fatu to Challenge for U.S. Championship at WrestleMania

Jacob Fatu is officially heading to WrestleMania 41 to challenge LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship, following a brutal showdown with Braun Strowman on SmackDown.

The high-stakes match saw both superstars deliver heavy-hitting offense, including a massive spot where Strowman launched both men through the security barricade. The action soon spilled into the crowd, culminating in a dangerous fall from stacked road cases through a table.

Despite the chaos, the match returned to the ring, where Fatu sealed the win by driving Strowman through a table in the corner with a devastating hip attack. Though both competitors were nearly counted out, Fatu beat the referee’s count, while Strowman remained down.

With the victory, Jacob Fatu now moves on to face LA Knight for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41.