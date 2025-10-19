What Jacob Fatu Has Reportedly Told People About His Injury

The nature of Jacob Fatu’s injury has seemingly been revealed.

The report of the heavyweight star dealing with an injury first came out earlier this week. At the time, it was reported that he was dealing with a major injury that could keep him out of action for a long time but no other details were given.

Fightful Select recently provided an update on the situation. They revealed that the former US Champion has actually been dealing with a dental injury and he’s told people that he will be out of action for at least a month:

“It was confirmed by Fightful Select that the injury Jacob Fatu was written off with is a dental injury that will keep him sidelined. He was telling people he wouldn’t be back for at least a month.”

The Samoan Werewolf was written off TV with an angle on this week’s SmackDown. He was originally scheduled to compete in a singles match with Drew McIntyre in the main event of the show.

Nick Aldis confirmed the match to be #1 Contenders bout for the WWE title during the episode. Just before the bell, however, Fatu was shown to have been attacked backstage, and the match was called off. Cody Rhodes then had an impromptu match with McIntyre which ended in a DQ and a big brawl.