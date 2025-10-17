Jacob Fatu Written Off WWE TV Amid Reports Of Major Injury

Fans shouldn’t expect to see Jacob Fatu in the ring any-time soon after the former WWE U.S. Champion was written off TV during SmackDown. During the October 17, show, Nick Aldis announced that the main event between Fatu and Drew McIntyre would be a number one contenders match for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Before the main event, however, Fatu was seen backstage pinned to the ground under a bunch of production equipment. The Samoan Werewolf was also bleeding from the mouth and was in no state to compete.

What happened to Jacob Fatu?! ? pic.twitter.com/WX6aY82QIh — WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2025

This segment comes after reports that Fatu is dealing with an injury, one that will keep him out of action for the rest of this year and well into 2026. This is a non-wrestling-related injury, according to Bodyslam.net, who noted before SmackDown that this setback would force WWE to change plans for the McIntyre match.

Instead of Fatu, McIntyre faced Cody Rhodes in the main event and got a DQ victory over the Undisputed WWE Champion. McIntyre denied attacking Fatu though Rhodes didn’t buy his claim.

Fatu has been a major force in WWE since his debut in 2024, and captured the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 this past April. Now, the Samoan Werewolf will have to watch the happenings of WWE from the sidelines.