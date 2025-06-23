Dave Meltzer Reveals WWE’s Original Championship Plans for Jade Cargill

According to Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE had significant championship plans for Jade Cargill that were derailed by her injury in late 2024. Most intriguingly, he believes the ideal cash-in scenario would involve Naomi using her Money in the Bank briefcase on Cargill as champion.

“The perfect thing for Naomi to cash-in is Jade (Cargill) as Champion, as far as like how the storyline goes, & you know, Jade was supposed to be Champion if she hadn’t gotten hurt. Jade was supposed to be Champion by WrestleMania, and defending it at WrestleMania.” – Dave Meltzer

WWE’s Scrapped Championship Timeline

Meltzer’s revelation provides fascinating insight into how Cargill’s mysterious injury angle in November 2024 completely altered WWE’s championship landscape. The original plan would have seen Cargill capture championship gold and defend it at WrestleMania 41, positioning her as a major player heading into the biggest event of the year.

Instead, Cargill was written off television after a backstage attack angle on the November 22 episode of SmackDown. WWE officially listed her with multiple injuries including deep lumbar paraspinal muscle contusions, a bruised kidney, sprained MCL, and facial lacerations. However, conflicting reports emerged about whether the injury was legitimate or storyline-related.

Current Storyline Implications

Meltzer’s comments take on added significance considering current events. Naomi captured the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase on June 7, 2025, defeating Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer in the ladder match. This makes her the first Black woman to win the Money in the Bank contract.

The two wrestlers have recent history, with Cargill defeating Naomi at WrestleMania 41 in April. Their storyline connection, combined with WWE’s apparent long-term plans for Cargill as champion, creates the exact scenario Meltzer described as “perfect” for a cash-in.

Cargill’s Road to Recovery and Return

Following months of uncertainty about her status, Cargill returned to WWE programming at Elimination Chamber in March 2025. Her comeback culminated with a victory over Naomi at WrestleMania 41, marking her first major singles win since returning from the extended absence.

Recent reports indicate Cargill has been training at the WWE Performance Center and working on entertainment projects outside of wrestling during her time away. Her return suggests WWE remains committed to the championship push that was originally planned before her injury.

Money in the Bank Success Rate

The timing couldn’t be better for such a storyline, as every Ms. Money in the Bank winner has successfully cashed in their contract over the past eight years. This perfect success rate puts additional pressure on WWE to craft a compelling cash-in story for Naomi, and Meltzer’s suggested scenario provides a logical path forward.

With Naomi now holding the briefcase and WWE’s apparent long-term championship plans for Cargill back on track, wrestling fans may soon witness the exact storyline that Meltzer described as the “perfect” cash-in scenario. The question isn’t whether it will happen, but when WWE decides to pull the trigger on this compelling narrative thread.