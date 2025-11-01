Jade Cargill Captures WWE Women’s Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event

Jade Cargill won her first WWE singles championship on November 1, 2025, defeating Tiffany Stratton to capture the WWE Women’s Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The match showcased Cargill’s ruthless approach following her recent heel turn. Stratton entered the bout with a taped knee after suffering an attack from Cargill days prior, and the new champion relentlessly targeted the injury throughout the contest. Cargill dominated the majority of the match, delivering punishing offense including a devastating chokeslam before securing the pinfall victory.

Despite a brief comeback attempt from Stratton, the injured champion could not overcome Cargill’s aggressive assault. The victory marks a significant milestone for Cargill, who made a high-profile transition from AEW to WWE and has now captured her first major singles title with the company.

Cargill’s championship win immediately reshapes the women’s division landscape and sets up potential rivalries with both the former champion and other top contenders. The title change was featured as one of the marquee moments on Saturday Night’s Main Event, which also included championship matches involving CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre.

The new champion’s aggressive style and recent character shift position her as a dominant force atop the WWE women’s division heading into the final months of 2025.