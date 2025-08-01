Jade Cargill: Daughter’s Wrestling Love Is Trouble At School

Jade Cargill has proven to be a force in the ring, and it appears that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Superstar shared that her daughter is a lover of all-things wrestling, which is causing some issues at schoool.

“We actually get in trouble about it a lot. I was just over there saying how my daughter speared a kid in class — and I was happy for her. Yeah, she speared a kid in class… I was happy. But it’s like, ‘Don’t do that, don’t do that, don’t do that.’”

Cargill admitted that while her daughter’s enthusiasm might have gone too far, she couldn’t help but be proud of the execution. While the younger Cargill may have an impressive spear, Jade hopes that wrestling doesn’t become her sole focus just yet.

“She aspires to be a wrestler. I don’t want it to happen. I want her to get a great education. And then if that’s something she wants to do later in life, I’m OK. I’m down.”

Whatever path Jade’s daughter goes down, she’s not the only child to be inspired by the likes of Cargill and others. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion feels honored to forge a connection with young fans she hopes will last a lifetime.

“I want to inspire little girls out there to do whatever they want to do in life. So that feels really good — just like Chyna inspired me.“

WWE continues to move forward with its female talent, who reportedly outshine their male counterparts in the training. As for Jade, she plans on bringing home the WWE Women’s Championship after SummerSlam 2025.