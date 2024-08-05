Jade Cargill On Her Competitive Relationship With Bianca Belair

Jade Cargill tells SEScoops that her tag team with longtime friend Bianca Belair was like peanut butter and jelly, but at the end of the day, they’re both elite athletes and even they are competitive with one another.

Cargill has quickly found success in WWE after making her debut at the Royal Rumble on January 27. After a dominant run in All Elite Wrestling as a singles talent, wrestling fans believed she would immediately follow the same career path in WWE. However, WWE Chief Content Officier Paul “Triple H” Levesque decided to pair her with Bianca Belair, which has led to the two powerhouse superstars becoming a fan-favorite tag team and great friends.

Cargill and Belair became the Women’s Tag Team Champions by defeating The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) at Backlash on May 4. Although their reign didn’t last long, the “Babyface” duo have continued to be featured prominently on TV. In addition to their successful partnership, they developed a strong bond outside the ring.

In an interview with SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay over SummerSlam 2024 weekend, Cargill discussed her friendship with the “EST” and how their chemistry came together.

“It’s just natural. I mean, I feel like we’ve known each other for a long time. It’s like peanut butter and jelly,” said Cargill. “…It’s like we have similar experiences in different ways. The chemistry just came off naturally. It wasn’t anything that was forced.”

While they have become great friends on and offscreen, Cargill and Belair have also engaged in friendly competition in the ring. Fans have seen both superstars showcase their athleticism in matches over the last few months. In the interview, Cargill commented on their competitiveness and how they push each other in the ring.

“At the core, we’re athletes, so we always want to one-up one another, right?” “That’s what makes our tag team one of one, and while we’re out there and doing things that we’re doing and doing nothing but wanting to elevate the women’s division.”

WWE’s decision to pair them has worked in Cargill’s favor, as she continues to show growth in the ring and has silenced some of her critics. The experience of working as a tag team could lead to the former AEW superstar standing out more on her own in the future. For now, Cargill and Belair are focused on reclaiming the tag titles from The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn)and dominating the women’s division.

